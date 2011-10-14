North Platte Post

Local News, Opinion, Video

Prep Football Preview, Week Eight (Bulldogs on ESPN Radio 1410, Panthers on Q-Country 107.3)

by 2 Comments

With only two weeks left in the high school football season, some teams are pushing for a playoff berth while others just want to finish the year on a high note. The North Platte Bulldogs play their final home game of the season tonight as they host Norfolk. ESPN Radio 1410 has the action with the pregame show at 6:30 and the kickoff at 7. The Hershey Panthers hope to make a late-season statement as they play host to Cambridge in their home finale. You can hear that game on Q-Country 107.3 FM, with coverage starting at 6:30 with the pregame show and a 7 o’clock kick. Elsewhere, the St. Patrick’s Irish welcome Dundy County-Stratton to town, Sutherland is at home against Bridgeport, Brady hosts Wallace in a Lincoln County showdown, and Maxwell travels to Sandhills/Thedford.

  • jerome1

    The Hershey Panthers hope to make a late-season statement as they play host to Cambridge in their home finale.

    buy soundcloud packages

    Current score: 0
  • https://www.pokemonsunandmoondownload.com/ PokemonSunMoon

    These days, everyone is eagerly awaiting two game titles i.e. Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon produced by the Games freak celebrating the two decades from the Pokémon series. Farmville is specifically created for Nintendo 3Ds console.

    pokemon sun and moon download

    Current score: 0