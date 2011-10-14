With only two weeks left in the high school football season, some teams are pushing for a playoff berth while others just want to finish the year on a high note. The North Platte Bulldogs play their final home game of the season tonight as they host Norfolk. ESPN Radio 1410 has the action with the pregame show at 6:30 and the kickoff at 7. The Hershey Panthers hope to make a late-season statement as they play host to Cambridge in their home finale. You can hear that game on Q-Country 107.3 FM, with coverage starting at 6:30 with the pregame show and a 7 o’clock kick. Elsewhere, the St. Patrick’s Irish welcome Dundy County-Stratton to town, Sutherland is at home against Bridgeport, Brady hosts Wallace in a Lincoln County showdown, and Maxwell travels to Sandhills/Thedford.