July 31, 2013 by Post Staff 2 Comments
joshua vrabel says
January 10, 2014 at 4:31 PM
This is my dad that I never met he run out on me and my mom when I was born this is the first pic I ever seen of him I now have a son I can’t do that to I love my son would like to met my donor
Noel says
November 23, 2017 at 12:38 AM
This is my best friend’s dad… He did the same to them.
