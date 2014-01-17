(AP) — A 43-year-old Lincoln bus driver who was fired after being caught on video punching a passenger has been sentenced to probation and community service.

Troy Fischer was sentenced Thursday in Lancaster County Court to a year of probation and 100 hours of community service.

A surveillance video of the incident, which was posted online, showed Fischer repeatedly punching 40-year-old passenger Torrance Rose on March 23. Fischer also is shown dragging Rose off the vehicle and leaving him on the side of the roadway east of downtown Lincoln.

Fischer eventually was suspended without pay by the city bus service, StarTran, and then fired on April 11.

Fischer had faced up to a year in jail. He pleaded guilty in July to misdemeanor assault.