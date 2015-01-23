A North Platte man has been indicted on weapons charges by a federal grand jury.

Gary Wilson, 64, of North Platte, is charged in a two-count indictment, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

Federal agents, with assistance from the North Platte Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol, executed search warrants on two properties owned by Wilson in North Platte, on December 17.

Count one of the indictment charges Wilson with possession of unregistered firearms, specifically, destructive devices, on or about December 17.

If convicted, the maximum possible penalty is 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Count two of the indictment charges Wilson with possession of firearms by a prohibited person. As a convicted felon, Wilson is prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law.

Count two carries the same potential penalty as count one.

Wilson was also investigated for explosives violations in 2012.