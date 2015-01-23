North Platte Post

NP Man Indicted on Weapons Charges

by 3 Comments

Gary Wilson

A North Platte man has been indicted on weapons charges by a federal grand jury.

Gary Wilson, 64, of North Platte, is charged in a two-count indictment, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

Federal agents, with assistance from the North Platte Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol, executed search warrants on two properties owned by Wilson in North Platte, on December 17.

Count one of the indictment charges Wilson with possession of unregistered firearms, specifically, destructive devices, on or about December 17.

If convicted, the maximum possible penalty is 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Count two of the indictment charges Wilson with possession of firearms by a prohibited person.  As a convicted felon, Wilson is prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law.

Count two carries the same potential penalty as count one.

Wilson was also investigated for explosives violations in 2012.

Federal agents execute a search warrant on Gary Wilson's property on South Carr Street. (December 2014)

  • been there

    Jerry Garcia called… he wants his shirt back.

    • equal justice

      the state dropped charges against mr wilson the only reason the feds got involved is the retalliation against wilson by a state patroolman for a conplant filed agenst hem this is retalliation which is a federal crime but the patrolman and city cop that retaliated will never face chargesa city policeman was demoted do to his part in this the investigation on the patrolman was white washed

      • Some people

        That makes me mad they dropped the charges. I was hoping he’d rot in prison. That’s too bad but doesn’t surprise me. The judicial system there in NP is beyond ridiculous.

