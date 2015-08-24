North Platte Post

NP Man Accused of Having Sex with Juvenile, Being Habitual Criminal

Robert Mills

A 36-year-old North Platte man is behind bars after he allegedly had sexual intercourse with a juvenile.

On August 20, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a juvenile had been sexually assaulted by an adult male.

Investigators conducted an interview with the juvenile at the Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center, where the juvenile stated that they had sexual intercourse with Robert Mills on at least four different occasions.

Following an extensive investigation, investigators secured an arrest warrant for Mills, charging him with 1st-degree sexual assault of a child and being a habitual criminal.  On August 23, Mills was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center where he’s being held on ten percent of $500,000 bond

The LCSO did not indicate the victim’s age or sex.  Nebraska law prohibits anyone over the age of 19 from having sexual intercourse with anyone younger than 16.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mills has an extensive criminal record dating back to when he was a juvenile.

