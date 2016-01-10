Three men are facing charges following a pursuit in Lincoln County on Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:41 p.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gold or tan Camaro driving recklessly on Highway 30, eastbound from Hershey.

The caller advised that the vehicle was travelling well over the speed limit, and had thrown a beer bottle at them as they passed them.

Deputies were in the area and observed the vehicle traveling well over the posted speed limit. The deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the vehicle fled, reaching speeds in excess of 80 mph.

Authorities say the vehicle went off the road and continued driving through fields at the north end of Range Road. At this point, deputies terminated the pursuit and watched the vehicle.

After damaging several fences and making its way back to Star Road, the driver reportedly failed to negotiate a T-intersection and became stuck.

Just as deputies arrived, the passengers were able to free the vehicle, but deputies conducted a “high-risk” traffic stop and were able to detain them.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Holmes, of Cozad, resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained by officers. Holmes was eventually detained and charged with willful reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, flight to avoid arrest, open container of alcohol, resisting arrest, refusal to submit to a chemical/breath test and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two passenger, 23-year-old Jesse Barnes, of North Platte, and 23-year-old John Machacek, of Sutherland, were charged with aiding and abetting flight to avoid arrest.

The trio was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.