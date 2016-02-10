LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — The city of Lexington has sued the local mosque, saying it’s been violating city zoning ordinances.

The lawsuit against the Islamic Center was filed Friday. The center wants to renovate the property it occupies and an adjacent building. The city says a certificate of occupancy hasn’t been obtained and a conditional use permit is required before the property can be used as a church.

On Wednesday the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska told the city that the City Council violated the religious rights of Muslim residents by voting Dec. 22 to deny a permit to expand the Islamic Center. ACLU of Nebraska says the permit denial also violates federal law.

The Islamic Center’s attorney, Claude Berreckman Jr., says his clients are disappointed by the city’s action and the lawsuit.