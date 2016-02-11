North Platte Post

Nebraska Gambling Opponents Launch Anti-Casino Campaign

gamblingLINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A coalition that has for years battled expanded gambling in Nebraska will muster its resources to fight a ballot campaign that would allow casinos at licensed horse racing tracks.

Gambling With the Good Life launched its campaign against the ballot measure Thursday at a news conference, backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, family advocacy groups, and former Husker football coach and U.S. Rep. Tom Osborne.

Circulators are gathering signatures for a petition proposing three measures for voters in November. The measures would officially allow casinos, create a commission to oversee them, and require casinos to pay a one-time state licensing fee.

Gambling With the Good Life Executive Director Pat Loontjer says her group cannot compete with the money financing the petition drive, but will rely on citizens and business leaders.

  • Morally superior

    Bunch of old fuddy duddies. If they don’t want to gamble, then they don’t have to go to the casino. Don’t tell me I can’t go to the casino. Everybody just drives to Council Bluffs or South Dakota and Nebraska simply loses all of the revenue.

    • CHEECH

      Don’t forget Colorado. Blackhawk/Central City, Colorado is actually an amazing place to go hang out and gamble.

      • Huevos con Caca

        Blackhawk/Central City was ruined when the casinos came in. It’s no different than any other small gambling town like West Wendover, Nevada.

        • c69101

          One of several good reasons to keep them out.

          • Wise one

            Central City is nice. You obviously haven’t been there in the last 10 years. Those Indians make a sh!!!!t ton of money from the casinos. I’m sure if you asked any one of them they would say it’s great and they get paid lots of money to have them there. I’m sure they wouldn’t change a thing. Blackhawk is great. Even better than Council Bluffs. It also gives all the retirees a place to blow their social security checks.

          • Huevos con Caca

            Central City is worse than it was 20-30 years ago.

          • Pierre von Sanchez-Wong

            No it’s not.

    • c69101

      And you have the option to go to those places. No one is telling you that you can`t.

      • Cecil

        • c69101

          Probably time to get back on the prescribed meds again mister furious.

          • holier than thou

  • CHEECH

    I’m surprised they even “let” us drink alcohol in this pathetic state

    • c69101

      Do you truly believe allowing casinos in Nebraska will benefit anyone other than casino operators?

      • It’s true

        • c69101

          You probably truly believe you are a princess also.

      • smedley

        No doubt the casinos will spark an outburst of gambling in this state. Not one Nebraskan crosses the Missouri River and gambles in Council Bluffs or at the Indian Casinos or anywhere else.

      • Huevos con Caca

        Just like you to allow polluticians to decide what is best for you.
        You’re going to be giddy with President Sanders in charge!

        • c69101

          Unlike you, I call my state senator or email him to voice what I’m for or against. And I always get a reply from Mike Groene. That’s called representation! Its you socialist embracing libtards that want the government to decide your lives for you. That’s called stupidity!

          • Huevos con Caca

            You’re the socialist libtard because you want the government (state or federal) to dictate what we can and can’t do.
            The whole concept of rights and liberties makes you steaming mad.
            Mad enough to kill.

          • c69101

            Wow, you need to give toking on the loco weed a rest!

  • was a rowdy1

    With Rickett’s on board, they should have all the funds they need. Daddy may go broke self funding all of Pete’s want’s though.

    • c69101

      At least Pete puts his money where his beliefs are. Ricketts is wealthy in his own right. He was COO of Ameritrade.

      • Better than you

        • c69101

          • Deebop

          • joe mama

          • Hominid

            I’m not gay.

          • zeke

            and where was your Mother last night?

          • Hominid

            Where was your’s?

          • Fillay

          • Better than you

