LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A coalition that has for years battled expanded gambling in Nebraska will muster its resources to fight a ballot campaign that would allow casinos at licensed horse racing tracks.

Gambling With the Good Life launched its campaign against the ballot measure Thursday at a news conference, backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, family advocacy groups, and former Husker football coach and U.S. Rep. Tom Osborne.

Circulators are gathering signatures for a petition proposing three measures for voters in November. The measures would officially allow casinos, create a commission to oversee them, and require casinos to pay a one-time state licensing fee.

Gambling With the Good Life Executive Director Pat Loontjer says her group cannot compete with the money financing the petition drive, but will rely on citizens and business leaders.