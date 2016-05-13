Several North Platte men are facing charges after a dispute that spanned a couple of days.

On May 10, at around 12:55 a.m., North Platte police responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 900 block of South Tabor Street.

Officers met with Christopher Meadows, who alleged that two subjects came to his residence, damaged a window and shot a BB gun at him. Meadows reported that one of the subjects was Anthony Fleecs.

Meadows said when he went to call the police, Fleecs kicked out the screen of one of his windows and, again, began shooting at him with the BB gun.

According to Investigator John Deal, Meadows was struck by one of the BBs but wasn’t seriously injured.

Fleecs and the other subject then fled the scene and weren’t located. Deal said the identity of the second subject is known to investigators, and he will be contacted at a later time.

Fast forward two days to may 12. Officers responded to the intersection of Philip Avenue and Tabor Street, on the report of a male subject swinging a hatchet at three other males.

Officers arrived and found Meadows, Fleecs, and Isaiah Hausman.

Independent witnesses were interviewed and stated that Fleecs and Hausman went to Meadows’ residence on Tabor Street and threatened to harm him.

Deal said Fleecs then allegedly pulled out the BB gun and began firing it at Meadows. Fleecs and Hausman then ran away and met up with a third male, and Meadows grabbed a hatchet and began chasing them, swinging the hatchet. Witnesses said he didn’t strike anybody.

As officers arrived, Meadows reportedly ran into back, hid the hatchet and returned to the scene.

Officers were able to locate the BB gun and discovered that Meadows had a BB lodged in his chin and had been struck by several other rounds. While his injuries weren’t serious, he was transported to Great Plains Health for treatment.

In the end, Fleecs was charged with felony 2nd-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He also had an outstanding warrant for attempted 2nd-degree assault. Hausman was cited for 3rd-degree assault for showing up at Meadows’ house and making threats.

Deal said officers determined that Meadows’ actions did not constitute self-defense, as the other men were running away as he swung the hatchet at them. As a result, he was charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony and felony terroristic threats.

Officers eventually located the hatchet on top of a camper.

Meadows and Fleecs were jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.