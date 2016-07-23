Two men are facing felony charges after they allegedly entered a North Platte apartment and threatened the occupants with a handgun.

At around 5:21 a.m., on July 9, North Platte police responded to an apartment in the 400 block of North Dewey Street, on the report of a prior disturbance.

Officers met with three individuals who reported that 27-year-old Taylor Trembly and 25-year-old Joshua Lucero came to their apartment and knocked on the door. They stated that when the door was opened, Trembly and Lucero entered the apartment and confronted them about spreading rumors about them.

According to Investigator John Deal, the victims told officers that Lucero showed the butt of a semi-automatic gun in his waistband. Trembly then allegedly pointed at the gun and told the victims he would, “make them disappear.”

At one point, Deal says Lucero removed the gun, racked the slide and pointed it at one of the victim’s heads.

Investigators say the duo then told the residents they would come back if they reported the incident to police, and there “wouldn’t be any witnesses.” They then fled the scene.

After a lengthy investigation, investigators established probable cause to arrest both Trembly and Lucero for felony terroristic threats. On July 21, Lucero was taken into custody during a traffic stop at 4th and Poplar Streets, and Trembly was arrested at a residence in the 1500 block of East 12th Street.

Deal says the handgun has not been located.