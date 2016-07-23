North Platte Post

Local News, Opinion, Video

NP men accused of making threats with gun, pointing gun at victim’s head

by 15 Comments

Two men are facing felony charges after they allegedly entered a North Platte apartment and threatened the occupants with a handgun.

At around 5:21 a.m., on July 9, North Platte police responded to an apartment in the 400 block of North Dewey Street, on the report of a prior disturbance.

Officers met with three individuals who reported that 27-year-old Taylor Trembly and 25-year-old Joshua Lucero came to their apartment and knocked on the door.  They stated that when the door was opened, Trembly and Lucero entered the apartment and confronted them about spreading rumors about them.

According to Investigator John Deal, the victims told officers that Lucero showed the butt of a semi-automatic gun in his waistband.  Trembly then allegedly pointed at the gun and told the victims he would, “make them disappear.”

At one point, Deal says Lucero removed the gun, racked the slide and pointed it at one of the victim’s heads.

Investigators say the duo then told the residents they would come back if they reported the incident to police, and there “wouldn’t be any witnesses.”  They then fled the scene.

After a lengthy investigation, investigators established probable cause to arrest both Trembly and Lucero for felony terroristic threats.  On July 21, Lucero was taken into custody during a traffic stop at 4th and Poplar Streets, and Trembly was arrested at a residence in the 1500 block of East 12th Street.

Deal says the handgun has not been located.

 

 

  • Sonic trash

    Feel bad for luceros wife. She needs to meet Josh’s 20 year old gf!

    Current score: 0
    • no sense

      And who tf r u like do u even no what is really going on

      Current score: 0
      • sonic trash

        Sure do. He cheats on his wife with Victoria and plenty of people know it. He’s trash who ruins the name of marriage. His poor wife. He deserves prison after this stunt.

        Current score: 0
      • Quash

        Begone, trash!

        Current score: 0
        • no sense

          Idk who u calling trash but maybe just maybe u should look in the mirroe

          Current score: 0
          • Quash

            mirroe?
            Go back and get a GED!

            Current score: 0
    • Mystery

      Wtf since when

      Current score: 0
  • no sense

    If u have something to say come say it to ria you really don’t have nothing to say u just mad cuz u got fired from sonic

    Current score: 0
    • sonic trash

      Come say it to ria lol I’d wipe her little butt up and down that drive thru. That’s what her cheating boyfriend gets. First totals her ninja now dragging her into this life. North Platte trash at its finest. Wait till luceros wife finds out about everything. Its so cute being a homewrecker huh Vick lol ruin a marriage and a family. Truly a decent. DEPORT

      Current score: 0
  • Sickofstupidppl

    How will he handle himself in jail with those crutches? Just saw him yesterday…. well they always mess up my frickin order at Sonic anyway! Hire some talent now.

    Current score: 0
    • no sense

      And how that cuz u never complain then

      Current score: 0
      • Quash

        Go away, trollsnot!

        Current score: 0
  • no sense

    Well here something I no who u r sonic trash and u ain’t no better lol enough said u can go out to sonic if u ain’t scared cuz I handle u

    Current score: 0
    • sonic trash

      Actually I’m sure you don’t know. Trembly and lucero burned the wrong one. tell Taylor to take the needle out of his arm and to stay away from moriah.

      Current score: 0
    • Quash

      Troll

      Current score: 0