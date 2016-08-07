North Platte Post

Local News, Opinion, Video

Colorado man accused of shooting his wife in the head at Lake McConaughy

by 27 Comments

martin-bay

Google Maps

A Colorado man is in the Keith County jail on assault charges after he allegedly shot his wife at Lake McConaughy.

According to the Keith County Attorney’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a shooting at the Martin Bay Area, on the northeast side of the lake, just after midnight on August 7.

Troopers investigated and learned that, during a disturbance, Sean K. Long, of Aurora, Colorado, had shot his wife in the head.

Keith County Attorney Randy Fair said in a news release that Long’s wife was life-flighted to a Colorado hospital.  She is expected to survive her injuries.

The release says the County Attorney’s Office will review the reports and additional charges may be filed if warranted.

Sean Long

Sean Long

At this time, Long is being charged with felony first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Authorities released few details about the incident.  More information is expected to be released later this week.

The Keith County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Ogallala Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol were all involved in the investigation.

*THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY*

  • Take HEED

    She should have made him a sandwhich! Do your job ladies.

    Current score: 0
    • von Steinschmetz

      She probably wouldn’t suck him off.
      But at least he has you to do that for him.

      Current score: 0
  • ZammisBaby

    Lovely, lovely guns. So what if innocent people get shot, that’s just everyday news. Just pulling that lovely, squeezable trigger makes it all worth while, right? Does he care if his wife is in the hospital suffering from the bullet wound? Well, of course not. He still has his lovable gun. That’s what real love is all about.

    Current score: 0
    • c69101

      Off your meds again nitwit?

      Current score: 0
      • ZammisBaby

        You obviously don’t know sarcasm when you see it. I’m a strong supporter of gun control.

        Current score: 0
        • c69101

          And you’re an idiot.

          Current score: 0
    • saltysailor

      Let me guess. It was the gun’s fault.
      How long have you been that dense?

      Current score: 0
      • ZammisBaby

        The gun played a huge part in the shooting. If he had to go after his wife with a knife he could have gotten hurt, as she fights back. With a gun, no worries. Just point and shoot. It’s way too easy!

        Current score: 0
        • saltysailor

          It’s especially easy for a woman being attacked to defend herself with.
          It doesn’t require close proximity to be used.
          It’s also easy for an elderly couple in the inner city to deal with that uninvited “visitor” at 3AM.
          But again, are you saying this was the gun’s fault?

          Current score: 0
    • Faith Long

      It was an accident. And the media did not get this story right. I should know, I am his wife. People are so quick to believe what they read. And Btw…he had a permit to carry that gun. It was a tragic mishap indeed.

      Current score: 0
  • c69101

    08:34, 26 JUL 2016 UPDATED 09:04, 26 JUL 2016

    BY SAM WEBB , SCOTT CAMPBELL

    At least 19 people have been killed and 45 wounded in Japan after a knifeman went on the rampage.

    Satoshi Uematsu, 26, turned himself in following the stabbing spree
    in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture – Japan’s worst mass killing in
    decades.

    He sent bizarre texts around the time he commited yesterday’s sickening crime, it has been reported.

    A Twitter account under the Japanese name “Satoshi” was apparently maintained by the 26-year-old, reports Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun.

    The last tweet was sent about 2:50am (local time) on July 26, shortly
    after an employee at the Tsukui Yamayurien facility had called the
    cops.

    It states: “May there be peace in the world.”

    The words “beautiful Japan!!!!!!” were also tweeted in English.

    Nineteen people are believed to have been killed although not all have been confirmed officially, authorities said.

    Uematsu reportedly told police he wanted to “get rid of the disabled from this world”.

    Meanwhile, CCTV footage obtained by the Japan News Network showed
    Uematsu allegedly speeding to the site in a black Honda at 1.37am.

    The footage shows him running out of the compound and driving away at 2.50am.

    Sources at Tsukui Yamayurien told Asahi Shimbun that Uematsu was
    found handing out fliers near the facility that said: “It is wasteful to
    have the disabled continue living” earlier this year.

    Locals saw a man dressed in black clothes holding a weapon in the grounds of the Tsukui Yamayuri Garden.

    The 7.6 acre facility, established by the local government and
    nestled on the wooded bank of the Sagami River, cares for people with a
    wide range of disabilities, NHK said.

    The attacker reportedly told police “I want to get rid of the disabled from this world.”

    Four of the injured are said to be in a serious condition.

    Police say they have arrested a 26-year-old man who was a former staff member and that he has confessed to the stabbings.

    The suspect reportedly escaped the facility but then turned himself in.

    Officers swarmed the scene after receiving a call from staff just after 2.30am local time.

    The attack comes after Japanese pop star Mayu Tomita was left in a
    coma in May after a fan stabbed her dozens of times because she
    reportedly refused his gift.

    Police found a three-inch folding knife at the scene in western Tokyo.

    A bloodstained mask and a trail of blood were found on the stairs near where the star was due to give a concert.

    Tomohiro Iwazaki, 27, confessed to stabbing Tomita in the neck and chest.

    He claimed he “ambushed” the star because she returned a gift he sent her.

    In March last year, five people were also stabbed to death in a knife attack on a Japanese island.

    A man was arrested after the victims were discovered in two houses.

    Media reports said those killed range in age from 60 to 80 and lived
    in homes set among farms in the city of Sumoto on Awaji Island.

    Current score: 0
    • c69101 Sucks

      BAN GUNS!!

      Current score: 0
      • c69101

        Ban libtard trolls like you!

        Current score: 0
        • c69101 Sucks

          You have a death wish with that wide mouth of yours.

          Current score: 0
          • c69101

            Bring it on nancyboy.

            Current score: 0
          • c69101 Sucks

            Time and place, tough guy!

            Current score: 0
          • c69101

            Anywhere you want nancyboy, and bring your boyfriend too!

            Current score: 0
          • c69101 Sucks

            North side of the Platte River Mall tomorrow afternoon at 6:00 PM.
            I’ll be in the gray Dodge Ram.
            I don’t have a boyfriend but I’m sure I could find a couple of guys to fill your beat up rear end if that’s what you have a hankering for.
            I figured you prefer younger ones…say 12 years old. You know, more your mental age.
            Going to show up, coward?

            Current score: 0
          • c69101

            I work tomorrow afternoon, but I`m available monday morning.
            Subject: Re: Comment on Colorado man accused of shooting his wife in the head at Lake McConaughy

            Current score: 0
          • c69101 Sucks

            Be there tomorrow evening like I said, coward!
            Just tell Mickey D’s you won’t be able to work your shift!

            Current score: 0
          • c69101

            Hahaha, ok princess, we should all adjust our lives for you. Anyway, if you can make it Monday morning, let me know.

            Current score: 0
          • c69101 Sucks

            Right. It’s not like most folks with regular jobs work M-F, 8-5.
            How convenient that you can’t, eh becky?
            Admit it. You ran your mouth and now you’re in damage control.
            Monday evening 6:00. Same place I posted.
            Be there, Chickenshit!

            Current score: 0
          • c69101

            Dang princess, calm down! You’re the clown that started the threats, now I told your little loud mouthed self that I was available Monday morning. If you can’t make it because you’ll still be sleeping off a drinking binge or something, that’s your problem. Now as far as I’m concerned, I’m through conversing with your anti-second amendment a**!

            Current score: 0
          • c69101 Sucks

            Hey imbecile, I told you I would make it Monday evening. Is this your way of weasiling out?
            You work at Mickey D’s and can’t work white man’s hours?
            You really are a gutless oaf and a stupid one at that.
            Are you going to show up, coward??!!

            Current score: 0
          • c69101 Sucks

            Well coward, it’s almost 6:30. Where are you?

            Current score: 0
      • saltysailor

        How about we take you out and use you for target practice?

        Current score: 0
  • c69101

    Woman Kills Grandmother With Her Bare Hands

    by Adelle Nazarian9 Aug 201617

    A
    24-year-old woman “snapped” and strangled her 64-year-old grandmother —
    by whom she was raised, and with whom she lived on-and-off as an adult —
    to death with her bare hands.

    According to local ABC News affiliate ABC 7,
    Paula Montoya’s lifeless body was found in the bathroom of her Bell,
    California home, wrapped in plastic and a blanket, during a welfare
    check that was requested by her family on July 21.

    The cause of her death was strangulation (asphyxiation by compression
    to the neck) but she had also reportedly suffered a contusion to the
    head and broken ribs.

    Current score: 0