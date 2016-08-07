A Colorado man is in the Keith County jail on assault charges after he allegedly shot his wife at Lake McConaughy.

According to the Keith County Attorney’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a shooting at the Martin Bay Area, on the northeast side of the lake, just after midnight on August 7.

Troopers investigated and learned that, during a disturbance, Sean K. Long, of Aurora, Colorado, had shot his wife in the head.

Keith County Attorney Randy Fair said in a news release that Long’s wife was life-flighted to a Colorado hospital. She is expected to survive her injuries.

The release says the County Attorney’s Office will review the reports and additional charges may be filed if warranted.

At this time, Long is being charged with felony first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Authorities released few details about the incident. More information is expected to be released later this week.

The Keith County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Ogallala Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol were all involved in the investigation.

*THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY*