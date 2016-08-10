NP woman reports being stabbed during altercation

North Platte police are investigating after a woman reported being stabbed during an altercation on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 2600 block of West 19th Street.

Officers made contact with an adult female who said she had been stabbed, however, police say they are unable to verify that at this time. Investigator John Deal said she was transported to Great Plains Health with minor injuries, but did not elaborate on exactly how she was injured.

Deal said officers are currently interviewing several subjects, including the victim, who were present when the altercation occurred.

At this time, investigators say it is too early in the investigation to say whether any criminal charges will be filed. Deal said there is no threat to the public, and police believe that all individuals involved have been contacted by law enforcement.

More information will be released at the conclusion of the investigation. The names of those involved have not been released. No arrests have been reported.