Randy Dean Eicke, age 62 of North Platte passed away September 18, 2016 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Randy was born July 15, 1954 in North Platte to Clarence J. and Erra L. (Buuck) Eicke. He grew up in North Platte, attending North Platte Public Schools, and graduating from North Platte High School in 1972. While in high school, Randy started working at the Gulf Gas Station in Brady, he married the mother of his children, Ruth Mayfield in August of 1972, and later started working at Ellett’s Automotive, where he stayed for 33 years. In May of 1996 he met the love of his life Sandi at the Lincoln County Racetrack and the two were married on April 15, 1997. In 2005 Randy semi retired when he went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad for 11 years.

Randy was a member of the ATA Trap Shooting Club, Range Masters, and the Lincoln County Gun Club. His hobbies included camping, hunting, fishing, scuba diving, he ruled at derbying and stock car racing, where he finished in modified in 1997. Randy enjoyed demolition derby’s with Russ Small, hunting with Stan and Bill, and fishing with Dan, sons, and his grandkids. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, and time spent with his grandchildren. Randy was a man with a lot of friends, a great sense of humor, and who loved to crack jokes!

Survivors include his wife, Sandi of North Platte; children, Michelle (David) Fletcher, Tami (Rusty) Smith, Brenda Gonzalez, Nicholas Eicke, and Brook Baker all of North Platte; sister, Roxann McCarty of North Platte; grandchildren, Briana, Alexis, Savannah, ShaeLeigh, Kayden, Randi, and Blake; great-grandchildren, Harper and Braxton; mother-in-law, Gloria Bryant; sisters-in-law, Shirley Facker, Patti French, and Betty Roberts; brothers-in-law, Jim Bryant, Howard Bryant, and Derwin Roberts; numerous other family members and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Russel Bryant; and several aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be made in his name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Cremation was chosen, Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 24, 2016 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Reverend Jack Atteberry officiating. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so 9:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2016 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.