NP woman accused of stealing over $3K from mentally disabled man

by

Ann Ponce

A 43-year-old North Platte woman has been accused of stealing money from a mentally disabled man.

According to Investigator John Deal, North Platte police began an investigation into the possible abuse of a vulnerable adult at Family Skill Building Services, 403 East C Street, on December 5.

It was reported by a 34-year-old male that a woman, identified as Ann Ponce, had convinced him to give her money on multiple occasions.  Deal says Ponce told the man she needed the money to help a friend.

The investigation revealed that Ponce would drive the man around and have him get cash advances.  The man reported that Ponce would have him take out a $500 loan each time, totaling over $3,000.

Deal says investigators learned that Ponce was not giving the money to a friend, but was instead using the money to pay off her own debts.

Deal said the victim has some mental disabilities and, as a result, it was determined that there was probable cause to charge Ponce with abuse of a vulnerable adult and theft, both felonies.

Officers made contact with Ponce and placed her under arrest.  She was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

  • Annon

    Ann ponce works with at risk youth at the Nebraska Youth Center. Makes you wonder what she and the other staff has done to victimize the minors under their custody.

    • NPgrad89
    • NPgrad89

      That is a crappy blanketed statement. Just because this woman did wrong doesn’t mean everyone at her at her place of employment did. And it certainly doesn’t mean any youths are being victimized! Jump to conclusions much?

      • R S Paxton ,NE.
      • R S Paxton ,NE.

        Probably the only exercise Annon gets is jumping to conclusions and running off his/ her mouth.

        • Annon
        • Annon

          That’s rich coming from a child molester.

          • R S Paxton ,NE.
          • R S Paxton ,NE.

            Sorry cowboy, it’s all consensual.

            • Annon
      • Annon

        Ignorant much?
        If you really think minimizing the abuse and violence at these places makes you morally superior, I can just imagine what takes place at your house.

        • UpAndGone
    • UpAndGone

      Stereotyping as usual! I know many of the employees, and they are good people. One screw up doesn’t make them all bad. Find a hobby, apparently you can’t do this one worth a crap!

      • Krista
  • Krista

    She used to do my daily Breathalizers, I consider her a friend. It happened and she’ll pay the price for it. We all make bad decisions sometimes. I did the time for my mistakes, learned from them and moved on. She made a mistake for her own reasons but she is still my friend and will remain one! In
    time she’ll move on too as everyone else with an opinion about her choices should. Noone has the right to judge but God!!

    