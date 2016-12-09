A 43-year-old North Platte woman has been accused of stealing money from a mentally disabled man.

According to Investigator John Deal, North Platte police began an investigation into the possible abuse of a vulnerable adult at Family Skill Building Services, 403 East C Street, on December 5.

It was reported by a 34-year-old male that a woman, identified as Ann Ponce, had convinced him to give her money on multiple occasions. Deal says Ponce told the man she needed the money to help a friend.

The investigation revealed that Ponce would drive the man around and have him get cash advances. The man reported that Ponce would have him take out a $500 loan each time, totaling over $3,000.

Deal says investigators learned that Ponce was not giving the money to a friend, but was instead using the money to pay off her own debts.

Deal said the victim has some mental disabilities and, as a result, it was determined that there was probable cause to charge Ponce with abuse of a vulnerable adult and theft, both felonies.

Officers made contact with Ponce and placed her under arrest. She was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.