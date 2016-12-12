A 24-year-old North Platte woman was arrested last Friday after a tipster pointed police to cocaine and pills.

At around 6:32 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1000 block of East Sixth Street on the report of a drug violation.

The officer met with a witness who indicated that there were pills and white powder in a vehicle at that location. It was determined that the vehicle belonged to Taylor Powell.

Further investigation revealed that the pills were Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, and Zolpidem. Investigator John Deal says the white powder was field-tested and came back positive for cocaine.

The officer made contact with Powell, who was inside the residence, and questioned her.

Following questioning, the officer determined that there was probable cause to place Powell under arrest and charge her with felony possession of cocaine and three felony counts of possession of a legal drug without a prescription.

Powell was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center and jailed.