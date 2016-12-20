OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Staff members say progress is slowly happening at an Omaha middle school dealing with unruly student behavior that has sometimes been violent this school year.

Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School held its second meeting Monday to update parents about steps being taken to address the behavioral issues. Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Mark Evans told parents that additional staff members would be sent to the school, including a social worker, a new dean of students and a special education supervisor.

Parents were also informed of new mentoring opportunities for students.

Overwhelmed teachers had asked the school district to provide help, saying students were roaming the halls, being disrespectful and starting fights. Teachers have received additional training on classroom management and using technology to raise student engagement.