MADISON, Neb. (AP) — A Norfolk resident has been given 50 to 70 years in prison for the crash deaths of two men.

Online court records say 23-year-old Brandon Plante was sentenced Monday in Madison County District Court in Madison. He’d pleaded guilty to two felony counts of vehicular homicide after prosecutors dropped a drunken driving charge and another misdemeanor charge.

Authorities say Plante was driving north in a southbound lane of U.S. Highway 81 on June 26 when he struck an oncoming vehicle driven by 32-year-old Tar Eh. Eh and a passenger in the vehicle, 32-year-old Yeh Htoo, were fatally injured. Both lived in Norfolk.