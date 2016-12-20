A 25-year-old North Platte man was jailed on several charges after an alleged domestic assault on Monday evening.

At around 5:44 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of West 16th Street on the report of a domestic disturbance.

Officers met with Christopher Caswell and a female victim, both 25.

Officers learned that the couple were in a dating relationship and lived together at the residence. It was that reported that Caswell arrived home and, shortly thereafter, a verbal argument ensued over Caswell’s job.

During the argument, the female alleged that Caswell became angry and began punching walls in the bedroom. The victim told officers that she wanted to leave the residence with their toddler child, but Caswell pulled her hair as she moved toward the front door.

As the woman continued to attempt to leave, Investigator John Deal says Caswell threw the woman’s phone outside, so she couldn’t call anybody, and blocked the door for approximately ten minutes.

At one point, the victim said Caswell raised his fist to her as she held the child. Police did not report that Caswell ever punched the victim.

Eventually, Caswell allowed the woman to leave. She then fled to a neighbor’s house and contacted the police.

Investigator Deal says the investigation revealed fresh holes in the bedroom wall that were consistent with someone punching it.

After further investigation, Caswell was placed under arrest and jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

He’s being charged with domestic assault, false imprisonment and, because the incident took placed in front of a child, child abuse.