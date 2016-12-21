UPDATE 12/21/16 9:30 p.m.

At approximately 1845 hours, the Fairbury Police Department was notified that Missing Adult Nyla Stanton has been located unharmed and is currently being reunited with family.

The Fairbury Police Department and the Stanton Family would like to thank everyone for their assistance in locating Nyla.

The Fairbury Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person who walked out of the Jefferson Community Health Center at approximately 1:30 P.M.

Police say 82-year-old Nyla Stanton is wearing a red top with black slacks, and was last seen driving a Black 2013 Cadillac XTS 4-Dr. Sedan License plate number 33B180. Police say they’ve attempted to use On-Star, which the vehicle is equipped with, but have been unsuccessful.

If you see the vehicle or Nyla Stanton, call 911 immediately.

The attached photo is from 2012, so Stanton may look slightly different.