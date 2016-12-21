LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The state inspector general for child welfare is investigating child sexual abuse and exploitation of children in state-licensed facilities.

Julie Rogers announced Wednesday that her investigation will show whether the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is taking adequate precautions to prevent and respond to children in the state’s care being abused.

Rogers’ office has received 36 reports since July 2013 of state wards, youth placed in state-licensed facilities and youths adopted from the child welfare system subjected to sexual abuse or exploitation.

Rogers says she intends to identify areas for improvement and make recommendations on how the state can better protect children. Her recommendations will be made public in September.