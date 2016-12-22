MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities report that two inmates are missing from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook.

A Nebraska Correctional Services Department news release says the two were missing when a head count was conducted at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. Security video shows the two walking away from the camp around 5:30 p.m.

The two were identified as 20-year-old Andrew Russell, who’d been convicted of two drug offenses in Dawes County, and 35-year-old Charles Canaday, who was convicted of crimes in four counties.

The department describes the camp as a minimum-security facility for inmates evaluated as being able to work in the community with intermittent supervision.