LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A fire has displaced a family from a Lincoln home.

The blaze was reported around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in northwest Lincoln. One person was treated at the scene for smoke exposure.

Fire inspector Chuck Schweitzer blamed careless smoking in a bedroom for the fire, which spread quickly to oxygen tanks in the room.

Schweitzer estimated $70,000 damage to the house and $35,000 to $40,000 damage to contents. He says the Red Cross is helping the family.