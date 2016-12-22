TAYLOR, Neb. (AP) â Authorities say firefighters from several departments have been battling grass and brush fires in central Nebraska.

Winds gusting to nearly 50 mph Wednesday drove the flames in several spots.

Region 26 Emergency Management in Taylor says a Loup County fire started from in a burned tree pile that rekindled in the wind about six miles northeast of Taylor. Flames blackened an estimated 3.5 square miles.

Winds pushed a fire in southern Valley County into northern Sherman County near the Sherman Reservoir, forcing some evacuations. Firefighters from at least 13 departments were sent to help, and an aircraft was used to drop water and foam.

No injuries have been reported.