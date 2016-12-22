MADISON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a couple died after their minivan struck a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 81 near Madison in northeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Martin Deets turned north onto the highway but struck the northbound semitrailer. The 92-year-old Deets and his 85-year-old wife, Norma, were taken to a Norfolk hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says the couple died there. They lived in Madison.

It’s unclear whether the truck driver was injured.

In 1961 the couple established in Madison what has become Deets Homestore in Norfolk.