LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man who’s already served time in Nebraska and Florida is returning to a prison cell.

45-year-old John King was sentenced Wednesday in Lancaster County District Court in Lincoln. He’d pleaded guilty to possessing drugs and two counts of theft after prosecutors dropped other charges.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Morgan Smith said during the sentencing hearing that King’s life has been almost 30 years of crime interrupted only by prison stays. But King said he was tired of being viewed as a self-serving con artist.

He told Judge Jodi Nelson: “I want you to know there is good in me.”

Nelson told him that incarceration was necessary to protect the public from his schemes. She gave him nine to 14 years in prison.