Today Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight A slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing drizzle before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow between 8pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 46. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night A slight chance of sleet before 2am, then a slight chance of rain or freezing rain between 2am and 3am, then a slight chance of rain after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Christmas Day A chance of rain before 5pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.