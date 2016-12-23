Marjorie Ruth Frels, age 105, of Sutherland, NE passed away December 21, 2016 at the Sutherland Care Center.

Memorials are suggested to the Sutherland United Methodist Church and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Cremation was chosen and memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday January 4, 2017 at the Sutherland United Methodist Church with the Reverend Dr. Douglas Delp officiating. Inurnment will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens in North Platte. Adams and Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.