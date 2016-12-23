A North Platte woman was jailed on a felony charge after she allegedly assaulted a man with his cane and a can opener.

At around 11:34 p.m., on Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 2400 block of West 9th Street.

Officers arrived on scene and met with a female, identified as 31-year-old Angela Smith, who was walking in the area. Investigator John Deal says Smith made statements that led the officers to believe that she had assaulted a man inside the residence.

Inside the residence, officers met with a 65-year-old male and a 30-year-old male, who police described as “intoxicated and uncooperative.” The older male had a minor cut on his forehead and an injury to his shin.

Further investigation revealed that a verbal argument had taken place between all three subjects. At one point, police say Smith grabbed the older man’s cane and began to strike him with it. Deal says she continued to strike him until the cane broke.

Once the cane broke, Smith allegedly grabbed a manual can opener and attempted to attack the men with that. Deal says it’s believed that Smith was trying to stab them with the sharp triangle point of the can opener.

Eventually, the men were able to disarm Smith, at which time she left the residence.

In the end, Smith was placed under arrest and transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

She’s been charged with felony 2nd-degree assault.

Deal sais all three subjects were intoxicated at the time of the incident.