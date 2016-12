VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) — People will be able to collect firewood next month at Government Canyon on the Valentine State Fish Hatchery property.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says non-commercial firewood users who obtain permission from the commission will be allowed to cut down dead timber during January.

A free authorization form and map may be obtained by contacting the hatchery at 402-376-2244 or by visiting the hatchery office at 90164 Hatchery Road in Valentine.