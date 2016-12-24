LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court will soon allow news cameras and tweeting in the state’s trial courts.

The court approved a rule change this week which will go into effect on March 1. It will allow expanded media coverage in county and district courtrooms in Nebraska, with limited exceptions such as juvenile court, grand juries and jury selection.

Expanded media coverage includes broadcasting, recording, photographing and live tweeting of judicial proceedings by the news media.

The decision replaces a 1992 rule that prohibited broadcasting, televising, recording or photographing in courtrooms unless approved.

The Nebraska Supreme Court’s courtroom in the Capitol has been one of the few in the state to allow still or video cameras. But that has been changing in some districts.