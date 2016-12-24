OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are seeking information about a shooting that killed a 50-year-old man in western Omaha.

Omaha police say Michael Brinkman died from his wounds at a local hospital. Authorities responded to the shooting around 5:40 p.m. Friday. Lt. Jerry Siedlik says authorities are investigating the incident as a possible robbery but don’t yet know whether it was a factor in the killing.

Police offered few other details but issued a call for anyone with information to contact them at 402-444-5656. People with information can remain anonymous by calling the Omaha Crime Stoppers program at 402-444-STOP or by going online to www.OmahaCrimeStoppers.org. A tip that leads to an arrest is eligible for an award of up to $25,000.