SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — Residents who were displaced by a Nebraska plant’s gas odors are demanding to know what steps are being taken to let them return to their homes.

Residents have been out of their homes since October because of harmful hydrogen gas that a Big Ox Energy plant pumped into sewer lines. A plug was placed to block the residential sewer line from the industrial line Big Ox was using, but the smell has lingered.

South Sioux City Public Works Director Bob Livermore says a team of people will meet with each homeowner to assess the damages. The meetings will start next week.

The city has said that Big Ox will reimburse displaced residents for meals, laundry, hotels and other costs totaling about $336,000.