LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has seen a bumper crop of community gardens take root over the last five years, but a new report says other states have done more to help them flourish.

The report by a legislative task force identified 184 community gardens throughout the state, mostly on land owned by churches, schools, daycares and local governments.

Community gardens have become popular as a way to eat healthier, reduce grocery costs and build relationships with neighbors, but the report says some in Nebraska have faced logistical hurdles.

The Nebraska task force report calls for a rewrite of land-use laws so gardeners have more places to plant, policies that make it easier and more affordable to access water, and tax incentives that will encourage landowners to allow community gardens on their property.