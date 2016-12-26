OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The demolition of the Civic Auditorium on the north side of downtown Omaha raises a question: What’s going up to replace it?

Developer Tetrad Property Group already has dropped its proposal for an office tower. Mayor Jean Stothert (STAH’-thurt) says Tetrad is looking at developing more public space for a nonprofit or a government entity.

Stothert acknowledged that there’s been discussion about moving the YMCA, the Children’s Museum or a city library to the four-block site. None of those organizations’ officials report any current plans to move, although a YMCA official says there have been talks with Tetrad about its plans.

Tetrad’s CEO and board chairman declined to comment on the project.