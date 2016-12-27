Duane Alvin Dodson, age 83, of Maywood, NE, passed away of pancreatic cancer at his home on Sunday, December 25, 2016.

Duane was born September 18, 1933, to Harold and Dorothea (Loghry) Dodson in Frontier County, NE, and grew up on the ranch. During grade school he attended a one-room school in Buchanan School District #73 in rural Lincoln County then graduated from high school at the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture in Curtis, NE, in 1951. Duane later served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Korea from 1953-55. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1955 then returned to Nebraska.

On October 14, 1956, Duane was united in marriage to Beverly L. Gale of Cody, NE. The couple made their home in Well Canyon where they raised four children. Duane was a lifelong rancher, longtime 4-H leader, and member of the Maywood Christian Church where he served as elder.

Duane was also very active in the community, serving on various boards which included the Maywood Co-op, Federal Land Bank, Middle Republican Natural Resources District, McCook Public Power District, Nebraska Generation & Transmission, and the Maywood School Board for 24 years. His past memberships included the Nebraska Stock Growers, Lincoln County Cattlemen, Nebraska Cattlemen, Loess Canyon Rangeland Alliance (LCRA), American Legion and V.F.W. Duane had received the Outstanding Young Farmer & Rancher Award in November 1968, the Middle Republican NRD Conservation Award in 2000, and the Nebraska Society of Range Management Rangeland Award in 2002.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beverly, of Maywood; children, Bruce (Sherri) Dodson, of North Platte, NE, Dallas (Kandi) Dodson, of Valentine, NE, Jan (Todd) Deatrich, of Maywood, and David (Chris) Dodson, of Ainsworth, NE; and his sister, Eileen (Sonny) Shirley, of North Platte.

Survivors also include his grandchildren, Devin (Julia) Dodson, of Park City, KS, Chase Dodson, of North Platte, Lindee (Shane) Miller, of North Platte, Nate (Beth) Dodson, of Chicago, IL, Shoni (Davin) Doyle, of Yuma, CO, Miranda Dodson, of Kearney, NE, Dex (Jill) Dodson, of Cambridge, NE, Tell (Bekah) Deatrich, of Maywood, Dotti (Greg) Loomis, of Stuart, NE, Darbe Dodson (fiancé, Trevor Ramm), of North Platte and Davi Dodson, of Ainsworth; great-grandchildren, Declan, Gwen and Lizzy Dodson, Braelee and Landyn Miller, and Merrick and Ian Doyle; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Dorothea Dodson; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Bud Mayfield; and grandson, Landon Dodson.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016, at the Maywood Jr.-Sr. High School gymnasium with Pastor Dale Heimer officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Maywood Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore or prior to the service in Maywood. Condolences may also be shared at odeanchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Maywood Community Hall, Maywood Christian Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Donor’s Choice. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.