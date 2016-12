, age 21, of North Platte, died December 23, 2016 as a result of an automobile accident in Colorado. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 31, 2016 at the Salvation Army Church with Capt. Anthony Bowers and Pastor Job Vigil officiating. Visitation will be 9-9 Friday December 30, 2016 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.