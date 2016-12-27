Many Americans like to ring in each New Year with some friends and some adult beverages. While it’s fun in the moment, it’s not fun when your drive home ends with red and blue lights in your rearview mirror.

Janssen Auto Group wants to make sure that your night doesn’t end like that.

The car dealer with be offering free safe rides home on New Year’s Eve, and will be running a shuttle service within a five-mile radius of North Platte, Holdrege, McCook, York and Larned, Kansas. Organizers say the shuttle will run from 8:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

To take advantage of this free service, contact Buddy Enyeart at 308-520-7784 or Clayton Mathieu at 308-539-8878.