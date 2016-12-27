Sarrah Frances Kuhl, 79, of Hershey passed away December 26, 2016 at Centennial Park Retirement Village.

Sarrah was born April 1, 1937 in Wallace, NE to Sidney and Mary (Holub) Zimmerman. She graduated from Wallace High School in 1954. Sarrah took Normal School Training in McCook and following that taught several years at small country schools. On February 8, 1957 Sarrah married William Kuhl Jr. in North Platte. The couple lived in Rapid City, Valentine, and Dawson County, before settling in Hershey in 1968. Sarrah graduated from Kearney State College in 1980. After graduating, she was a substitute teacher in North Platte before returning to teaching where she taught at Platte Valley for 8 years.

Sarrah belonged to Hershey United Methodist Women, where she was a very faithful devotional leader. She was a member of the extension club of Hershey and a 4-H leader. She loved her gardening, and flowers, enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, sewing, and making many of her children’s clothes. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the center of her life.

Survivors include her husband William Kuhl Jr. of Hershey; daughters, Terri (Gene) Woodward of Wichita Falls, Texas, Jo (Curtis) Smith, and Cherilyn Kuhl all of North Platte; and a son, William Kuhl III of Hartford, SD; sister-in-law, Darlene Zimmerman of Lexington; grandchildren, Jerry, Christina, Joseph, Brad, Tony, Wes, Brittany, and Eli; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, William and Elsie Kuhl; sisters, Genevieve Kline, Lucy Brisbane, Annie Pace, and Elsie Buller; brother, Frank Zimmerman; and a grandson, Aaron Kuhl.

Memorials are suggested to the Hershey United Methodist Women or to the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com

Graveside Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2016 at Morningview Cemetery near Wallace with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. There will be a dinner following the graveside at the Hershey United Methodist Church. Those who are unable to attend the service are welcome to attend. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Thursday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.