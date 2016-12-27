Thelma Mae Wilson, 96, of North Platte passed away December 27, 2016 at the North Platte Care Center.

Thelma was born June 17, 1920 in North Platte, NE to Frank Avery and Maysie (Drake) Hill. She graduated from North Platte High School. Thelma married Albert Wilson in North Platte on November 21, 1938 and he preceded her in death on September 13, 1982. She worked as a cashier at Hinky Dinky Grocery Store for 21 years, earning the checker of the year award in 1976! Thelma also owned Kings Corner Restaurant for a year.

Thelma was a past member of the Salvation Army Church, First Baptist Church, and the First Methodist Church. She was a member of the Union Pacific Oldtimer’s Auxiliary, and enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, knitting, crocheting, embroidering, and home canning.

Survivors include her daughters Patricia (Joseph) Stearns of Hershey, and Barbara (Keith) Diamond of Santa Maria, CA; grandchildren, Darry Stearns of Hot Springs, MT, Calen Stearns of North Platte, Barbara (Cal Huebner) Fear of Hershey, Adrian (Betty) Stearns of Omaha, Nanette Diamond-Bourgeois of San Antonio, TX, and Nichelle Diamond of Santa Maria, CA; great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Jennifer, Katie, Brandon, Britnee, Emily, Taelore, Gauret, Emmalyn, Cameron, and Kira; great-great-grandchildren, Alexis, and Xander; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; son, Maynard Ace Wilson; and three brothers, James J Hill, Ralph Harold Jill, and Avery Hill.

Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2016 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Stacy Erstrom officiating. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery near Maxwell. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.