LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is kicking off its 150th anniversary with four new initiatives to promote volunteerism, fitness, a sense of history and knowledge about the state.

Nebraska’s first lady, Susanne Shore, unveiled the programs Wednesday with Gov. Pete Ricketts and organizers.

The Nebraska Impact initiative encourages residents to volunteer at least 150 hours next year and track their progress online.

The Nebraska 150 Challenge is a web-based fitness program that challenges residents to walk, run, bike or swim at least 150 miles in 2017.

The Now You Know Nebraska program is a series of 174 short online videos with snippets of interesting facts about the state.

The I Am Nebraska initiative is an effort to collect oral histories of Nebraska.

Nebraska became the nation’s 37th state on March 1, 1867.