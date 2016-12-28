People in relationships argue from time to time, but doing it while you’re standing beside a stolen vehicle is probably not a good idea.

On December 27, at around 1:44 p.m., officers with the North Platte Police Department responded to the Mentzer Oil gas station, 3002 South Jeffers Street, after receiving a report of a male and female arguing outside of a white van with Colorado plates.

An officer arrived and observed a white van in the parking lot of the gas station. A female, later identified as 25-year-old Casey Williams, was in the driver’s seat and a male, later identified as 25-year-old James Dotts, was in the passenger’s seat.

According to Investigator John Deal, as the officer stopped and started to exit his vehicle, Williams took off and drove around the patrol car.

A second officer was just pulling into the lot, but Williams was able to swerve around him and continue onto Eugene Avenue. Deal says Williams blew a red light at Eugene and US Highway 83, then headed southbound on Highway 83, reaching speeds of around 80 mph.

When the van approached Fremont Drive, Deal says Williams attempted to make a u-turn and head northbound, but she was traveling too fast and skidded across the northbound lanes and into the east ditch.

But, Williams wasn’t ready to give up yet.

Deal says Williams intentionally drove through a fence and continued to attempt to elude officers. But they wouldn’t make it far. Deal says Williams ran into an embankment and became stalled.

Williams and Dotts both exited the vehicle and attempted to flee, but were soon apprehended and taken into custody without further incident.

At first, Deal says neither subject was cooperative and would not identify themselves. Therefore, officers ran their fingerprints and learned that Williams had a felony warrant out of New Mexico for burglary, and Dotts had five active New Mexico warrants, including one for aggravated burglary.

Further investigation revealed that the van had been stolen from New Mexico, and the plates had been stolen from Colorado.

A search of the vehicle yielded numerous property and identifications belonging to other people. Deal says officers believe this property is all stolen, but additional follow-up is needed.

Officers also recovered a handgun that was confirmed as stolen from New Mexico and two shotguns which were shorter than 18 inches, which is a violation of Nebraska law.

The duo was placed under arrest and transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center. In addition to the warrants, Williams and Dotts were both charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of prohibited weapons. Williams was also charged with willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest and criminal mischief.

The investigation is ongoing and Deal says additional charges could be forthcoming.