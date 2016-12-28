Charles Everette ‘Chuck’ Wilcox, age 68, of North Platte, NE, died Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Centennial Park Retirement Village.

Chuck was born November 2, 1948, to Marlyn Dale and Lois Hougham Wilcox in North Platte. He grew up and attended school in North Platte then went to work for Reinhardt Plumbing. Chuck later moved to Alliance, NE, where he hired on with the Burlington Northern Railroad as a Pipefitter. He returned to North Platte in 1985 and went back to Reinhart’s before working for himself. Chuck had owned several business then started A-1 Services which he owned until 2010 when he started a scrap metal service. He had worked until recently when his health declined.

On February 8, 1969, Chuck married Marilyn Kay Kuehl in North Platte and they were together for nearly 48 years. He loved fishing, hunting, wood working, and watching movies. He was also a member of the Arnold Nazarene Church.

Chuck leaves behind his wife, Marilyn, two daughters, Chari (Tony) Znaniecki and Tina Gastineau, and mother and stepfather, Lois and Charles Baker, all of North Platte; his father and stepmother, Marlyn, Sr. and Beverly Wilcox, of Texas; five grandchildren, Markus, Matthew, Corbin, Ethan and Sebastian; sisters, Ronda Schultz, Teresa Silcox, and Judy (Chuck) Schanfish; brothers, Marlyn, Jr. (Ellen) Wilcox, Danny (Un Chu) Wilcox, and Stanton (Brenda) Wilcox; friend, Kim Ziel, of North Platte; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Wilcox; sister, Michelle Bernt; and an infant brother and sister.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at the Parkview Community Church of the Nazarene. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.