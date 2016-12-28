FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The Fremont City Council has approved plans for a bigger Costco Wholesale chicken operation.

The plans were approved unanimously Tuesday.

The processing plant as approved would cover 360,000 square feet, compared with the original plan for 250,000 square feet. An associated hatchery would cover 85,000 square feet — up from 75,000 square feet.

City documents say the expansion would increase the facility cost to $275 million, compared with original plans for a $180 million project. A staff report estimates that the tax based added to Fremont and Dodge County will rise to $93 million from $63 million and the new estimate of infrastructure improvements and impacts will increase to $275 million from $180 million.

Costco has said the operation would employ 800 to 1,000 people.

