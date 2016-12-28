Macayla K. Razes, 21, of North Platte passed away Friday, December 23, 2016, as a result of a car accident near Sterling, CO.

Macayla was born December 11, 1995 in North Platte. She attended pre-kindergarten in Iowa, and returned to North Platte where she attended Lincoln Elementary, Madison and Adams Middle Schools, and graduated from North Platte High School in 2014. Macayla came to North Platte to live with her father in November 2000, and was currently living with her aunt Cathy.

Macayla enjoyed swimming and hanging out at the lake, listening to music, climbing, watching scary movies, Law and Order, and Forensic Files. Her favorite things were spending time with her siblings, cousins, and friends. Macayla especially loved being a mommy to her son Raiden. Noone was a stranger to her and she claimed many friends as her brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her son Raiden Maddox Smith and his father Aaron Smith, both of North Platte; father, Dennis Razes of North Platte; mother, Amber Bachman (Darren) Strough of Pinewood Springs, Colorado; aunt Cathy Razes (who raised her) of North Platte; grandparents, Denise and Bruce Brummer of Merna, Terry and Kathy Collins of North Platte, Tom Bachman of Auburn, Iowa, and Cindy Fertig of Lakeview, Iowa; great-grandparents, Janet Razes and Lewis Collins of North Platte, and Nancy Fertig of Lakeview, Iowa; sisters, Charity Flippo of WA, Amanda Prososki of Schuyler, Morgan Nowatzke of Huron, SD, Baily Schrader and Shaylin Talbot of Atkinson, Marissa and Madison Strough of Pinewood Springs, CO; brother, Tyson Hunter of Carroll, IA; special aunts, Brenda Heinzle of North Platte, Tia Collins of Lincoln, and April Derra of Omaha; special cousin, Joshua Tudor of Lincoln; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.

Macayla was preceded in death by her angel baby; great-grandparents, Dennis Razes, Othmar and Betty Bachman and Jim Fertig; and an uncle, Brett Brummer.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be established in her name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Salvation Army Church with Captain Anthony Bowers and Pastor Job Vigil officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2016 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.