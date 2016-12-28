Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
New Year’s Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
Monday Night
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 17.