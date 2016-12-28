Today Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

New Year’s Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night A slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.