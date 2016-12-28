A North Platte man is facing a felony child abuse and a weapons charge after he allegedly assaulted his teen daughter’s boyfriend.

On December 28, at around 3:12 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of South York Avenue after it was reported that someone had broken into the home by kicking in the back door.

As officers were responding to the scene, a woman called the North Platte 911 Center to report that her 16-year-old son had been assaulted at the same residence where the alleged break-in had occurred, and that she was taking him to the Emergency Room.

An officer was dispatched to the Emergency Room at Great Plains Health, where he met with the boy and his mother. The boy told the officer that he had been communicating with his 13-year-old girlfriend via telephone when she asked him if he would meet her outside her house, and wait in the alley.

The boy reported that, when he arrived at his girlfriend’s house, he saw the back door open and assumed it was her. Instead, it was her father, 31-year-old Sean Naliielua, who was armed with what police are referring to as a “brass knuckle taser.” The victim said Naliielua repeatedly punched him in the face with the weapon before he was finally able to escape and contact his mother.

Meanwhile, officers met with Naliielua at the residence. Naliielua claimed that he had been sleeping when an unknown male kicked in his back door and entered the residence, so he began to punch him. According to Investigator John Deal, Naliielua showed officers a splintered door jamb and claimed that was the point of entry.

However, the officers noticed that the door jamb had already been repaired, and found it strange that a door would be repaired shortly after a home invasion was reported.

The officers then interviewed Naliielua’ daughter. She reported that she had been communicating with her boyfriend when her dad heard her phone alert. When he discovered that she was communicating with the boy, she said he told her to ask him to meet her in the alley. She said she did this and, when he texted that he had arrived, her dad exited the house. She said when he came back inside, he was holding the brass knuckle stun gun which had blood on it.

Officers investigated further and discovered a set of plastic brass knuckles built onto a stun gun in the trash can of the home. Deal the weapon still had blood on it when it was recovered.

Additionally, Deal says no blood was found in the home, but officers did discover blood and signs of a struggle in the alley behind the home.

In the end, Deal said it was apparent that Naliielua had made up the story about the home invasion and had lured the boy to the home so he could assault him.

Naliielua was placed under arrest and transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center. He’s been charged with felony aggravated child abuse and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He’s being held on ten percent of $50,000 bond.

Deal says the 13-year-old was removed from the home.

The boy’s injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening.