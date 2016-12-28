OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have accused an Omaha firefighter slapping, shoving and threatening to kill a woman inside a home on Christmas morning.

Jail records say 45-year-old Sean Brenner remained in custody Wednesday. Court records say he’s charged with felony terroristic threats. The records don’t list an attorney who could comment for Brenner. The Fire Department has placed him on leave.

Deputies responding to the home around 5:30 a.m. Sunday say the woman had redness and swelling on her face. They say she reported that she and Brenner got into an argument and that he slapped her several times, punched her in a cheek and shoved her into a countertop. She also says he put a kitchen knife to her throat and threatened to kill her and her son before killing himself.