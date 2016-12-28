Terry L. Haney, 66, of North Platte passed away at his home on December 27, 2016 from complications of Idopalatic Pulmonary Disease.

Terry was born December 7, 1950 in North Platte to Robert C. and Lola (Arterburn) Haney.

He grew up in North Platte, NE attending North Platte schools and served in the National Guard from 1970 – 1976. Terry was employed with the Union Pacific Railroad until 2011, when he retired. He met and married Sandy (Houpt) Morris on September 24, 1988. Terry attended the North Platte Berean Church.

Terry’s interests were deer, pheasant, and duck hunting, and four wheeling with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a member of the NRA and Platte River Sportsman Club. He loved his family, friends, and Christmas.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy of North Platte; daughters, Toni (Bennie) Campton of Littleton, CO, and Tammi Griffis of Maxwell; sons, Travis Harris of Littleton, CO, and Darrin (Darla) Morris of Maxwell; grandchildren, Ty (Erinn) Campton, Vincent Campton and Zach (Britta) Campton, Taime (Jess) Hill, Evan Griffis, Brandon Worth, Chelsea Worth, and Ashley Pratt; 11 great-grandchildren; best friend, George (Linda) Somerhalder of Arlington, TX; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Tammy Lynn: and brothers, Robert, Donnie, and Dennis Call and his beloved dog, Pine Cone.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Great Plains Hospice, Paws-i-tive Partners or the Berean Church of North Platte. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Jason Davis officiating. At Terry’s request, family and friends are to dress casual. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Wednesday with the family receiving friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.