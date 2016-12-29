Helen Eileen Howey, age 94, of Gering, NE, formerly of North Platte, NE, passed away at Heritage Estates in Gering on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

Helen was born April 11, 1922, at Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and was later adopted by Carl and Anna Anderson. She grew up in Nebraska, between Arnold and Callaway, and attended school at Arnold and Maxwell, graduating from Maxwell High School in 1940.

In 1941 Eileen married Robert Howey and they moved to Nevada where he worked in construction. When Bob served in the military Eileen moved back to Nebraska to live with her parents. After his discharge Bob and Eileen moved to Brady Island where they farmed, raised cattle and worked damn hard! They also had three daughters, Sandy, Sheila and Bobbi.

By 1970 they moved to North Platte and Eileen went to work for Hinky Dinky grocery store. In 1979 she started working for Dr. Larson and Dr. Britton. She worked as a medical assistant until 1994 when she had a stroke and had to retire.

Eileen was a member of the Tallin Union Church, north of Gothenburg. She was also a life member of B.P.O. Does Drove #109 and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #183. Eileen was feisty and fun loving all her life. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Bobbi Turner, of Gering, NE; nine grandchildren, Chris (Ryan) Schultis, of Tryon, NE, Mike (Gladys) Henry, of North Platte, Suzanne (Brian) Heflin, of Kansas City, MO, Bev (Tim) Larsen, of Kearney, NE, Erik Albertson, of Omaha, NE, Melinda (Rick) Strain, of Scottsbluff, NE, Kristi Welsh, of Gering, Pam (Michael) Engelhaupt, of Minatare, NE, and Patti Miller of Las Vegas, NV; 13 great-grandchildren; 5 great great-grandchildren; and other family members.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Anna Anderson; and two daughters, Shelia Albertson and Sandra Henry.

Cremation was chosen. A Gathering in Celebration of Eileen’s life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment will follow in Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.