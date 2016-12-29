YUTAN, Neb. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a manslaughter charge that was filed against a Yutan man following the death of his sister more than two years after she was beaten.

Judge Patrick McDermott ruled last week that there wasn’t enough evidence to try Randall McDuffee.

Authorities say Michelle McDuffee was visiting her brother in December 2013. He told officers that he and his sister had been drinking the night of Dec. 7 and that he found her the next morning on the kitchen floor. She was hospitalized but never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on March 3 this year.

An autopsy showed she died of complications from a blunt force head injury.

Saunders County Attorney Steven Twohig says he’ll confer with the county sheriff’s office and decide whether to refile charges.